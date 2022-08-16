Pet of the Week: Leroy!

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- Meet Leroy! He is our Pet of the Week from Pawmetto Lifeline, ready to find his forever home! Shelter staff say Leroy is a 3-year-old chocolate lab-mix who loves everyone he meets!

Leroy was brought in to the shelter after he was hit by a car, paralyzing his back legs. After a lot of TLC and rehabilitation with Pawmetto Lifeline, Leroy is walking again, but is still a little wobbly. Due to his injury, Leroy would do best in a home without stairs, and with older kids.

Helen Cotton with Pawmetto Lifeline says Leroy is dog selective, and needs a home without cats. He loves to cuddle and play, and his past injury has not put a damper on his spirit!

His adoption fee right now is only $50 and includes neuter surgery, vaccinations, a micro-chip, and he has already been started on flea and heartworm prevention.

Adopt or foster Leroy today at Pawmetto Lifeline located at 1275 Bower Pkwy, Columbia SC, 29212.