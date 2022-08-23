Local Living: Meet a furry friend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living. we are introducing you to Baymax.

This sweet boxer-mix is located at Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter staff say he’s about a year and a half old, neutered, and is a big sweetheart!

Lexington County Animal Services is continuing their adoption event for the month of August, where all adoptions are just 15 dollars.

Visit 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC 29072 to meet Baymax and find him his forever home!