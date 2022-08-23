Pet of the Week: Baymax!

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Baymax! This sweet boxer-mix is located at Lexington County Animal Services. Shelter staff say he’s about a year and a half old, neutered, and is a big sweetheart!

Baymax is a shelter favorite! He would do great with an active family, or in a home with other dogs to play with. Shelter staff always recommend bringing your pet for a meet and greet to make sure they get along. Once he is all worn out, Baymax loves to cuddle and definitely thinks he’s a lap dog!

Lexington County Animal Services is continuing their adoption event for the month of August, where all adoptions are just 15 dollars.

Visit 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC 29072 to meet Baymax and find him his forever home!