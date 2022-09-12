Financial firm suing former Lawyer Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Attorneys for Forge Consulting say they are preparing to take legal action against former Lawyer Alex Murdaugh and Bank of America.

According to the attorneys, Murdaugh and the Bank damaged the financial firm’s business reputation and credibility during a scheme that allowed Murdaugh to use the Forge brand in order to defraud millions of dollars from his clients and colleagues.

According to multiple court documents, during the scheme, Murdaugh set up a fake bank account using the Forge name in order to mimic the company’s legitimacy for his own purposes.

Murdaugh is also charged in the deaths of his wife and son and is accused of defrauding clients of millions of dollars.