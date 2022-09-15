S.C. Attorney’s expand ‘Rockstar Cheer’ sex abuse lawsuit

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina Attorney’s have expanded the net of the Federal lawsuit filed earlier this month as new survivors come forward and additional abusers are identified. According to Attorney’s Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandria Benevento there are dozens of people, both male and female that were subjected to sexual assaults and groping at the hands of then Rockstar Greenville founder and head coach, Scott Fowler, and others named in the amended lawsuit including coaches and choreographers.

The updated suit alleges abuse took place at times in others states during cheer events, by multiple abusers and in some cases involved drugs and alcohol. Lawyers representing the survivors claim that gyms affiliated with ‘Rockstar Cheer’, including Varsity Spirit, and U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) failed to put safety reforms in place they believe would “protect these athletes from physical, mental and sex abuse.”

According to the complaint filed in Greenville District Court, founder, owner and head cheer coach Scott Fowler took his life with a self inflicted gunshot wound in August of this year.

To see the full amended lawsuit in its entirety click on the link provided HERE