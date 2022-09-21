STUDIO PRODUCTION/PHOTOGRAPHER

ABC Columbia News, WOLO TV, is looking for a Full-time Studio Production/Photographer to join our team.

We are looking for an individual with editing, studio directing, studio camera operation, and photographer skills. Must be familiar with non-linear editing, HD studio camera operation, floor directing, and technical skills designed to manage a fast-paced show.

Must be familiar with studio lighting and floor management in terms of camera operation. The position calls for knowledge of Live U, live capabilities, new media including web.

Must have the ability to meet deadline and work under pressure. Must be available to work weekends, overnights, and holidays.

Must exhibit sound news judgment.

Prefer minimum of one year floor directing, editing. Journalism or Mass Comm. degree preferred.

Please send link and resume to:

Rich Wandover

Chief Photojournalist

rwandover @abccolumbia.com

Sept. 20, 2022

EOE