K9 Fundraiser for RCSD at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – You can help our four legged officers at Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Fundraiser at Groucho’s Deli this Thursday!

It takes place at the restaurant on 730 University Village Drive in Blythewood from 4 to 8 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Jessica Mayo, member of the K9 Godmothers group, who says this fundraiser helps K9 officers have the most updated equipment to help better protect them and the community.

Richland County Deputy W. Taylor brought his K9 Officer Kobe to talk about what they do to help protect us and how your donations can make a huge difference.

Your donations can help give K9 officers up to date ballistic vests, medical kits, leashes and much more.

So take the time to come out and help your local K9s get the materials they need to protect us!