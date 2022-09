SC Education Association endorses Cunningham for Governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Today democratic nominee Joe Cunningham picked up a big endorsement in the race for Governor.

The South Carolina Education Association announced its support for Cunningham.

Officials with the association say Cunningham’s plan for addressing the state’s education issues line up with its priorities.