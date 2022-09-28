School closings and early dismissals due to possible severe weather

Several school districts have announced early school dismissals and cancellations of after-school activities due to possible severe weather.

So far, the following schools have decided to have school closings and/or early dismissals due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:

Kershaw School District —All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities for Friday and Saturday are canceled. Teachers working remotely on Friday and available for virtual office hours: Elementary schools- 9am to 12 pm. Middle schools- 11 am to 2 pm.

Lee County School District— All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities, athletic events, and field trips are canceled. Homecoming activities and football game will stay as scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Lexington District One— All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept.30. All after-school activities and sports canceled Friday, Sept.30- Oct. 2. The SAT scheduled for Oct.1 at Lexington High and Gilbert High is canceled.

Lexington-Richland School District Five— E-learning day on Friday, Sept.30. All after-school activities and other events Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 are canceled or postponed. They anticipate return to normal operations Monday, Oct.3 for B-day classes.

Lexington School District Four—All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept 30. All after-school activities and athletics are canceled for Friday.

Lexington School District Three— All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities, athletic events, and meetings are canceled. Students will be sent home from school with a bagged breakfast and lunch Sept. 29.

Lexington Two Schools— All schools will move to E-learning Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities, programs and athletic events for Friday are canceled or rescheduled.

Liberty STEAM Charter School- Primary Academy— School dismisses early on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12 pm. E-learning day scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30. All school offices will be closed.

Midlands Arts Conservatory— School closed on Friday. No E-learning schedule.

Newberry County School District—All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All school-related activities such as athletics, and Boys and Girls Club canceled for Sept. 30.

Orangeburg School District— All schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Kindergarten-5th grade elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 am. Dover elementary dismisses at 12:30 pm. Middle schools, K-12 schools, and middle high schools dismiss at 12:30 pm. High schools dismiss at 1:00 pm, except Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school will dismiss at 1:30 pm.) E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30. All after school activities are canceled for Thursday and Friday. All athletic events on those days have been rescheduled or canceled.

Richland School District One— All schools dismissing early Thursday. E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30. Early Thursday dismissals: A.C. Moore and Rosewood elementary schools- students dismissed at 11 am. Olympia Learning Center and Hand Middle school students dismissed at 12:30 pm. Breakfast and lunch meals for Friday will be sent home with students Thursday.

Richland School District Two—E-learning day Friday, Sept. 30. All school buildings and district facilities are closed and all after-school activities canceled. Breakfast and lunch meals for Friday will be sent home with students Thursday.

South Carolina State University—All classes canceled on Sept.30. Presidential Inauguration Investiture at 10 am, Friday will continue as planned. Lady Agatha Conyers’s Scholarship on Thursday at 12 pm, the Investiture Ceremony on Friday, and the Inaugural Ball on Friday night in Columbia will continue as planned.

Sumter School District— All schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM, middle schools at 11:30 AM, high schools at 12:30 pm.) E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30. All after school activities are canceled.

