School closings and early dismissals due to possible severe weather

Kershaw School District —All schools on E-learning schedule Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities for Friday and Saturday are canceled. Teachers working remotely on Friday and available for virtual office hours: Elementary schools- 9am to 12 pm. Middle schools- 11 am to 2 pm.

Lexington-Richland School District Five— E-learning day on Friday, Sept.30. All after-school activities and other events Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 are canceled or postponed. They anticipate return to normal operations Monday, Oct.3 for B-day classes.

Lexington Two Schools— All schools will move to E-learning Friday, Sept. 30. All after-school activities, programs and athletic events for Friday are canceled or rescheduled.

Orangeburg School District— All schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Kindergarten-5th grade elementary schools dismiss at 11:30 am. Dover elementary dismisses at 12:30 pm. Middle schools, K-12 schools, and middle high schools dismiss at 12:30 pm. High schools dismiss at 1:00 pm, except Orangeburg-Wilkinson high school will dismiss at 1:30 pm.) E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30. All after school activities are canceled for Thursday and Friday. All athletic events on those days have been rescheduled or canceled.

Richland School District One— All schools dismissing early Thursday. E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30. Early Thursday dismissals: A.C. Moore and Rosewood elementary schools- students dismissed at 11 am. Olympia Learning Center and Hand Middle school students dismissed at 12:30 pm. Breakfast and lunch meals for Friday will be sent home with students Thursday.

Richland School District Two—E-learning day Friday, Sept. 30. All school buildings and district facilities are closed and all after-school activities canceled. Breakfast and lunch meals for Friday will be sent home with students Thursday.

Sumter School District— All schools will dismiss early on Thursday, Sept. 29. (Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM, middle schools at 11:30 AM, high schools at 12:30 pm.) E-learning days: Friday, Sept. 30. All after school activities are canceled.

Stay tuned to ABC Columbia News for more updates.