Weight lifting, aerobics lowers risk of early death

A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine shows people who lift weights one to two times a week and participated in some type of aerobic activities had a 41% lower risk of dying early.

The World Health Organization recommends at least 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity or one 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week in addition to 30 minutes of weight training twice a week.