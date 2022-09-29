Coroner identifies man involved in fatal officer-involved shooting in Sumter

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified a man involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday.

Coroner Robbie Baker says Raymond Twork II, 42, was pronounced dead at a home on Leslie Drive in Rembert.

According to deputies, they responded to a domestic call after multiple 911 calls at the home.

They said they were told there may have been a hostage type situation but a victim supposedly fled from the suspect as units responded.

According to investigators, deputies made contact with Twork at the home when the shooting occurred.

Coroner Baker says an autopsy will be performed Sunday at MUSC in Charleston.

SLED and the Coroner’s Office is investigating.