Business, government office closings, and event cancellations due to possible severe weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather.

So far, the following organizations have decided to close due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:

ALPHA Behavioral Health Centers— Offices in Lee and Kershaw Counties are closed Friday, Sept. 30.

Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s Oktober Fest— Event rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13 at Doko Meadows Park.

City of Columbia— All facilities closed on Friday, Sept. 30. City employees will work remotely. Public safety and essential functions will operate normally.

City of Orangeburg— All offices will be closed Friday, Sept. 30. City Gym will have an emergency shelter open from Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 am until Saturday, Oct. 1.

City of West Columbia Parks— Riverwalk Park & Amphitheater, Fowler Park, and Butler Park are all closing Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12 pm until further notice. City Hall closed Friday, Sept. 30 and reopening Monday, Oct. 3. All other city parks will be closed until Friday, Sept. 30 until further notice.

The COMET— Possible delays or suspended service to routes until storm threat has passed. Receive updates at (803) 255-7118.

Congaree National Park— All facilities, campgrounds and trails closing Thursday, 4 pm. The park will reopen the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2.

Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center— All Cooperative Health sites closed tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 30.

Fairfield County Government Offices— All offices will close on Friday, Sept. 30 and reopen Monday, Oct. 3.

Food Truck Fridays— Canceled for Friday, Sept. 30.

Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests— Some offices and recreation areas, campgrounds, rifle ranges, and OHV trails on the Francis Marion, Enoree, and Long Cane Ranger Districts will be closed on Sept. 30. Offices on the Francis Marion, Enoree, and Long Cane Ranger Districts are closed on Sept. 30.

Groucho’s Deli Gives Back— Event will be postponed until further notice.

Kershaw County Government Offices— The Courthouse, Government Center, Library branches, Landfill, and Convenience Centers will be closed Friday, Sept. 30.

Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council— Centers will be closed Friday, Sept. 30 for outpatient services, withdrawal management, and drug screenings. The ADSAP group at 5:30 pm will be rescheduled.

Meeting Street Artisan Market— Event cancelled for Saturday, Oct.1.

Richland County Offices— All facilities will be closed to the public Friday, Sept. 30.

Richland County Recreation Commission— All after school programs, facilities and Linrick Gold Course closed on Friday, Sept. 30. All sports fields will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 through Monday, Oct. 3.

Richland Library— All locations closed Friday, Sept. 29. Possible reopening on Saturday, Oct. 1.

SC Department of Corrections— Visitations canceled for Oct. 1-2. October release date changed from Friday Sept. 30 to Monday Oct. 3.

SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)—All shellfish harvesting beds statewide closure goes into effect at official sunset, Thursday, Sept. 29.

SC State Museum— Facility is closed on Friday, Sept. 30. The museum will reopen Saturday, Oct. 1.

Tandem Health Sumter County Offices— All offices closed Friday, Sept. 30.