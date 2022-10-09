Two people shot at Waffle House in Lexington County

(STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images) Police officers, tape, cruiser.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people were shot at a Waffle House in Lexington County on Saturday night.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the Waffle House on South Lake Drive at I-20 after two people were shot.

Investigators say, based on information gathered, the shooting was an isolated incident between two groups of people involved in an earlier altercation at another location on South Lake Drive.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene and investigators also gathered security video from nearby businesses.