Lexington man sentenced 10 years in prison following boat crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after an incident where he crashed a boat, killing two people. Authorities say Dylan Steele, 28, was intoxicated when it happened.

Steele was ordered by a Newberry County judge to pay a $10,000 fine and 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to two felony charges of boating under the influence.

The victims, Jamie Lindler, 27, and Andrew Bunnell, 28, both died of traumatic injuries after Steele crashed his boat against the victims’ at a high-speed. The incident occurred on the Broad River.

Agents from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources led the investigation.