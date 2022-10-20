RSV cases rising among children nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— There is a troubling rise in children being hospitalized with a respiratory illness across the country.

One hospital in Connecticut is so overwhelmed with pediatric patients it’s considering setting up a field hospital. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has more.

Also, this afternoon, ABC Columbia news is speaking with a Prisma Health Infectious Disease physician about the rise in RSV cases and how it’s impacting children here in the Midlands.

Watch ABC Columbia News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. for more information.