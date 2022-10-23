Early voting begins tomorrow in SC!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Early voting starts tommorrow! The South Carolina Election Commission says you have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to visit your early voting center and have your voice heard this election cycle!

Voting times last 8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 and end Saturday, Nov. 5.

Registered voters are asked to check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office to find the appropriate voting location.

Individuals will be required to present a Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Visit scVOTES.gov for a list of this years ballot contenders and for information about absentee voting.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. They must be received by the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov.8.