Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia.

One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

