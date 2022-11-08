$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot numbers for Monday’s drawing released

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The numbers for the world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot have been released this morning.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s delayed drawing are: 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

If nobody wins the jackpot, Powerball says the grand prize will be worth an estimated $2.4 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says the odds are 1 in 292,201,338 to match all 5 numbers plus the Powerball.

They continue to encourage you to play responsibly.