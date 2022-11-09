SALES ASSISTANT

WOLO-TV has an immediate opening for a full-time sales assistant. Excellent computer and communication skills are necessary. Must be skilled in all Microsoft Office applications Publisher and PowerPoint. Prior broadcasting or advertising experience and knowledge of Wide Orbit is a plus. Responsibilities include data and contract entry, working on advertising schedules and proposals, spreadsheets, answering phones, and other general sales support duties. The successful candidate must be a detail-oriented problem solver with the ability to multi-task and handle multiple priorities in a high-energy sales department. Previous office experience is preferred.

Interested candidates who are motivated, highly organized, and have a positive attitude

should send their resumes to:

vwright@abccolumbia.com

On subject line of e-mail please put Sales Assistant Position

Resumes can be mailed to

Sales Assistant Position

WOLO TV:

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223.

EOE

