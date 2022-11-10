Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Clarendon County
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Clarendon County deputies are searching for an inmate who recently escaped.
Authorities say he escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center.
They describe him as a white male, approximately 5’10 in height and weighs approximately 160 pounds with grey and black hair.
According to investigators, he is wearing dark clothing and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads Melissa.
If you see him, don’t approach him and call 911.