Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive

Wanted fugitive Courtesy of RCSD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive.

Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the 1st degree, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor in the 3rd degree, and disseminating obscene material to a minor, say deputies.

If you have information to his whereabouts, officials ask you call 911 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.