Local Living: A look at some holiday happenings in the Midlands

we are taking a look at some of the holiday happenings across the Midlands.

You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo this weekend. The lights run on select nights in November and December from 5:00–9:00pm.

You can take a stroll through the Zoo featuring one millions lights. You can also check out Santa’s Village and more.

For more information, tickets, hours click here https://www.riverbanks.org/events/lights-at-riverbanks

You can drive to Saluda Shoals for Holiday Lights on the River. Organizers say it features more than three miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes.

Holiday Lights on the River is open from 6pm-10pm. For information on dates, tickets and more, click here

https://www.icrc.net/event/holiday-lights-river-0

At the Koger Center you can check out Broadway in Columbia. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas will take the stage

The annual Holiday Tour is live at the Koger Center. For more information on this and other events at the Koger Center click here https://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=1211