Full-Time Business Manager – Myrtle Beach

The Business Manager is a key role offering support, accounting expertise and analytical skills to the General Manager, other station management and corporate. This position will have a critical role in the controls and procedures in the revenue cycle, act as station HR liaison, preparing the annual budget and other tasks as required.

The ideal candidate will have an accounting degree and 3+ years experience in a small multi-entity environment. Broadcast experience is a plus.

Duties include:

Accounting

• Credit checking and approval on advertisers and agencies add new advertiser/agencies to Wide Orbit

• Monthly and interim billing, electronic invoicing (amount of time required varies)

• Send out statements for past-due clients (mid-month)

• Reconciling and maintaining Accounts Receivable including recording and processing payments

• Print out payments and invoices and match them up and file

• Manage AR aging with assistance of GM and sales management

• Assist AEs researching payments, discrepancies and provide information requested by clients

• Reviewing payroll and financial reports for reasonableness

• Tracking and forwarding payroll documentation through approval process and ensuring compliance with EEO policies

• Assisting employees with pay questions and directs them to Gage Benefits for benefit questions

• Classifying expenses, ensuring proper approval of invoices and appropriateness of expenditures balance petty cash, take petty cash check to bank (now handled in DocAgent)

• Providing monthly revenue, rep and affiliation reporting and other reports to corporate

• Provide accrual information to corporate accounting

• Calculate Sales commission and compensation

• Analyze financial statements with General Manager and Department Heads, investigating unusual items or discrepancies to ensure accuracy and appropriateness of expenses

• Prepare annual budgets with GM and department heads and analyze to ensure reasonableness and consistency

• Record and track trade and barter contracts

• Reconcile programming logs

• Record retrain fees – upload document to SharePoint

• Backup for Traffic Manager (covers when position is out due to vacation or illness)

• Maintain paid shows in wide orbit and on paid calendar for National and most Local

• Order Office Supplies, pickup supplies outside station (cups, candy, dishwasher soap , etc.) Staples – Online

• Arrange Switchboard relief when Receptionist is on vacation

• Download AT&T, Exxon and BP Bills thru E-mails (software could vary by station)

• Backup for maintenance issues at the station location(s)

• Submit Quarterly Market Audit Report (varies by station)

Human Resources

• Onboard new employees (the actual process is done in ADP) Ancillary coverages would need to be communicated and the Employee and Payroll Information Form Created

• Termination paperwork, notify IT of leaving

• Notify IT of new hire for setup of email and access to applicable applications

• Support department heads in recruitment and job postings

• Maintain I-9 file—destroy documents based on destruction date

• Provide I-9 Documents for processing in ADP

• Serves as first step employee relations counseling and documentation of those interactions

• Provides guidance to department heads on corrective actions as needed

• OSHA tracking and reporting per incident and annually

• Provides information for workers compensation/auto liability claims to Corporate

• Responsible for notifying corporate office of FMLA and other leaves as needed

• Administer Smart Drivers Test to new hires

• Prepare annual EEO report

• Coordinate add/deletes/changes for security access

• Distribute required memo and notices from Corporate

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Must be highly organized and possess the ability to prioritize work

Ability to work in a highly collaborative environment is required

Ability to meet deadlines and flexible to shift priorities as needed

Experience with Microsoft Suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint)

Accounting Assistant

Daily bank deposit

Daily credit card processing

Post cash and credit card receipts

Process electronic invoices in Invoice portal

Notarize co-op invoices and script

Month end summary for Corp in Excel

Load month end summary to SharePoint

Scan vendor invoices to corporate accounting for payment

Reprint requested invoices to clients

Assist department managers in ordering office supplies

Set up new advertisers and complete credit checks

To apply via email to JWest@bahakel.com or please forward a resume and cover letter to;

WFXB FOX – TV

Attn: General Manager

3364 Huger Street

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

WFXB FOX – TV is an EOE Employer

All of our job openings are posted on our website at www.wfxb.com.