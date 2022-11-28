Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian.

Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.

Peebles is now wanted for kidnapping.

If you know where they are call Crimestoppers at https://www.888crimesc.com/ or by phone at 1-888-CRIMESC (274-6372).