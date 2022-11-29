Mother of daughter found dead during vacation in Mexico speaks out

(ABC News) — We continue to follow the story of a Charlotte woman who was found dead while on vacation in Mexico.

Now, her mother is speaking out.

Sallamondra Robinson’s daughter, Shanquella, died while on vacation with friends in October.

The FBI’s field office in Charlotte, confirmed it is investigating.

and Mexican prosecutors say they are seeking to extradite one of Shanquella’s friends as a possible suspect.

Robinson’s mother says she’s getting varied accounts of what happened and sat down to speak out about what she remembers from the last time she spoke with the 25 year old.