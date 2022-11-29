Orangeburg deputies investigating teen’s suspicious death

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a teen on Tuesday.

Officials say they are trying to gather more information before determining if it was foul play or not. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says law enforcement and EMS were called to an Estate Court residence around 7:39 a.m. where an 18 year-old male was reportedly unconscious.

The male was determined to be deceased, say deputies.

Authorities are awaiting results from an autopsy for an official cause of death.