Beaufort deputies searching for missing woman

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WOLO)— The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a reported missing person. Kristy Gail Peterson, 43, was last seen Nov. 18 around 7 p.m. walking away from her residence in the Burton area, say deputies.

Peterson is a black female with black, medium-length dreadlocks. She weighs 120 pounds, and is 5’3″. She is known to visit gas stations along Trask Parkway.

Investigators say she may have been wearing camouflage-printed pants at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Lt. Angie Crumpton at 843-255-3409 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.