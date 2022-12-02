UNC football player with S.C. roots to be awarded after beating cancer battle

Chapel Hill, N.C. (Disney) — Christmas comes early for one University of North Carolina football player who is set to receive the ‘Disney Spirit’ award after beating his battle with cancer.

Wide Receiver Tylee Craft who also happens to be the son of Sumter County Staff Sergeant September Craft, nearly lost his life to lung cancer before starting treatment.

Disney Sports Vice President Faron Kelley will present craft with the award during the Home Depot College football awards December 8, 2022.

The award is given annually to an inspirational figure on or off the field, including players, coaches, fans, and cheerleaders.