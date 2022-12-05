Disaster Recovery Centers open to help Hurricane Ian survivors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. Officials say each center is made available to be easily accessible to survivors.
Specialists will be available at the recovery centers to help update your FEMA applications and learn about other available resources. Employees at the centers can also explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters.
The centers are staffed with trained FEMA personnel and representatives from South Carolina state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The Horry center opened Thursday and the Georgetown County center is scheduled to open Friday morning. A third recovery center is scheduled to open Dec. 5 in Charleston County.
The Disaster Recovery Center locations available for South Carolina residents include:
HORRY COUNTY
Carolina Forest Recreation Center, Multipurpose Room B
2254 Carolina Forest Blvd.
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Opened: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY
Waccamaw Regional Recreation Center
83 Duncan Ave.
Pawleys Island, SC 29585
Opens: 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday
CHARLESTON COUNTY
North Charleston Public Works
5800 Casper Padgett Way
North Charleston, SC 29406
Opens: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; closed Sunday