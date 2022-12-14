Winston Salem Student arrested after argument with professor

Winston Salem, NC (WOLO) — In the ABC’s of Education a student at Winston Salem State University was placed in handcuffs during class.

Witnesses say this happened after the student and teacher got into an exchange before the alleged incident which has since gone viral.

In the video you can see onlookers who say the professor raised her voice at the female student who in return – yelled back which they say lead the educator to call police.

Officials at Winston Salem State University issued a statement saying,

“we are aware of the video circulating on social media involving a student in a classroom. the incident is under investigation. our highest priority is the safety of our students, faculty and staff. currently, there is no immediate threat to campus.”