Columbia Parking cashless payments offered through “ParkHub”

The City of Columbia has introduced a new way to pay for parking.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia has introduced a new way to pay for parking.

Columbia Parking Services announced earlier this week that they’ll begin using a cashless payment method called Parkhub in addition to the already existing cash and card payment options.

A service fee will apply to cashless transactions.

You can go cashless at all paid parking areas effective immediately.