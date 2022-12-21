Columbia Parking cashless payments offered through “ParkHub”
The City of Columbia has introduced a new way to pay for parking.
Columbia Parking Services announced earlier this week that they’ll begin using a cashless payment method called Parkhub in addition to the already existing cash and card payment options.
A service fee will apply to cashless transactions.
You can go cashless at all paid parking areas effective immediately.