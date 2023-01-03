SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police are searching for a man wanted for a fatal shooting on New Year’s Eve.

Amani Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, is wanted for murder after Channing Goodman, 46, was fatally shot.

According to investigators, Goodman was trying to break up a fight between two women outside a home on Hampton Avenue when Kennedy shot him.

Officers say they found him in the front yard and he was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Kennedy, a family member and one of the women involved in the fight, left in a car before officers arrived.

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You could receive a cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest.