Image: Columbia Police Department

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place along Blossom Street Tuesday night. Authorities say a young man was discovered outside of the Crosshill Apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. He has since been transported to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something or who may have information that can help find a suspected shooter to call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.