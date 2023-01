LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two alleged Ulta Beauty shoplifters who took over $4,800 of merchandise on Jan. 15.

The suspects left in a blue Nissan sedan and a grey Ford sedan, say officials.

If you have any information, contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271 or mtomaino@lexsc.com.