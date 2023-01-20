Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood

Image: Lexington Police

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire.

Officials tell us the location that was ablaze was located in the Barr Lake neighborhood. People who live in that community are warned they may not be able to access that road in order to get to their homes until crews have cleared the scene.

Image: Lexington Police

No word yet on injures or a possible cause for the fire. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.