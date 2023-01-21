Sumter man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure

(Source: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department is asking for help to locate a man wanted for burglary and indecent exposure.

Investigators say 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is wanted in two unrelated cases that took place earlier this month. Brown is accused of breaking into a home on Guyton Street on Jan. 18th and taking several items. In another incident on January 13, Brown is accused of exposing himself while at businesses on Broad Street.

Warrants are issued in both cases, according to the Sumter Police Department.

If you see Brown or have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.