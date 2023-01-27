Lexington men arrested on Criminal Solicitation of a Minor charges
Attorney General Alan Wilson says 24 year-old Sheldon Blake Chavis, and 36 year-old Steven Michael Blendowski were arrested on Jan. 20 on seven charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators say Blendowski was arrested after he solicited a person he believed was a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material. In total, his charges are punishable by up to 30 years.
Chavis solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be a minor. He faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on each count.
These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.