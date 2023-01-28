Traffic alert due to marathon in Lexington County off Ball Park and Augusta Highway

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are heading out early Saturday morning in Lexington County, there is a traffic alert. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is notifying the public of a traffic alert for January 28, 2023 during the ‘Be the Buffalo 5K run/ walk marathon’.

The event is estimated to have more than 150 runners participating. Deputies will be directing traffic.

Officials say Ball Park Road will be a one way road from the August Highway side toward the Rawl Road side, during the event. The event is scheduled from 8-10am.