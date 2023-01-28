Traffic alert due to marathon in Lexington County off Ball Park and Augusta Highway

Crysty Vaughan,
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are heading out early Saturday morning in Lexington County, there is a traffic alert.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is notifying the public of a traffic alert for January 28, 2023 during the ‘Be the Buffalo 5K run/ walk marathon’.
The event is estimated to have more than 150 runners participating. Deputies will be directing traffic.
Officials say Ball Park Road will be a one way road from the August Highway side toward the Rawl Road side, during the event. The event is scheduled from 8-10am.
