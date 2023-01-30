Portion of I-20 W.B. closed for overnight construction

FILE

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — If your travel plans take you along Interstate 20 you may want to give yourself some extra time since Lexington Police say a portion of the highway will be close to traffic due to overnight construction.

According to police, the I-20 Westbound ramp where it meet S-C 6 was closed at 7pm Monday night, and will remain shut down until 6 am Tuesday. Drivers planning to use the Interstate 20 westbound lanes from exit 55A to SC 6 will have to continue along that stretch of the highway, down to exit 51 (Longs Pond Road).

Traffic will then be detoured onto Interstate 20 Eastbound where drivers will be able to get back onto Exit 55.