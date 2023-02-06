Deputies: 15 yr old stabbing suspect in custody
Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Kershaw County deputies say a 15 year old is in custody following a Monday afternoon stabbing.
Investigators say it happened on a home on McGee Ct. in Elgin at 4:44 he was arrested about an hour later on Elginwood Dr.
Deputies say one suspect is dead and a second is in critical condition.
In a statement on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page Sheriff Lee Boan says, “We have no reason to believe the public is in danger now that the only suspect is in custody. Thankfully, with the team effort of multiple law enforcement agencies, we were able to get this suspect in custody before anyone else was hurt.”