Sumter deputies respond to string of armed robberies at Dollar General Stores

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies responded to a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.

The suspect responsible for the robberies was arrested after a SCHP Trooper noticed them walking near the area of the third incident.

The suspicious man matched the description of the suspect seen in the video recordings of the three incident, say authorities.

He was found carrying a weapon and cash, and was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The location of the robberies:

Dollar General 8265 Camden Highway, Rembert, South Carolina

Dollar General 4285 Camden Highway, Dalzell, South Carolina

Dollar General 1370 Myrtle Beach Highway, Sumter, South Carolina

Officials say the identity of the suspect will be released later. Details will be released as they become available.