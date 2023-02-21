City of Columbia issue water boil advisory for parts of Richland Co.

(ABC Columbia) City of Columbia has put a boil water advisory for South Bull Street.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia Water Department has issued a water boil advisory for residents living in parts of Richland County. According to City of Columbia officials, this will impact customers living along Makeway Drive from Earlwood Drive to Westbury Drive.

Water officials say the issue was caused by an eight inch water main break that could result in possible bacterial contamination of the water. As crew continue to work on the issue, officials say those using the water may experience low water pressure, a complete loss of water, and possible discoloration.

To be as safe as possible, laboratory officials are asking for anyone living in those areas to boil their water for at least 1 full minute before using it to cook or to drink until further notice.

If you have any additional questions you can contact the City of Columbia Customer care by calling 545-3300. You can also sign up to get notices for our area by clicking on the link here: https://local.nixle.com/register/.