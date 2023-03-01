Lexington Police looking for truck allegedly involved in hit-and-run
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police are looking for a truck that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision on Feb. 16.
The incident occurred at North Lake Drive/SC-6 and Round Knob Road. The driver of the truck fled the area before officers arrived.
According to authorities, victim said that the truck struck her vehicle from behind while she was stopped in traffic.
The letters across the windshield in white stickers state “Kountry Boi S#%@”.
If you have information, Contact Corporal Johnson of the Traffic Safety Unit at 803-359-6260.