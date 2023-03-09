Lexington County deputies looking for missing teen with medical issues

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies need your help to find a missing teen with medical issues.

Authorities say Elizabeth Barton, 17, was last seen on Sunday when she left her home.

According to deputies, due to her medical issues, she takes prescribed medication every day.

She is 5’1″ and weighs 153 pounds.

If you know where she is, call Detective Zylstra at 803-513-1997.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.