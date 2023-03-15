Semi-truck wreck and fire blocking lanes on I-20 West at Exit 55

(Courtesy: County of Lexington/Twitter) Truck on fire at I-20 West at Exit 55.

(Courtesy: County of Lexington/Twitter) Truck burned after a wreck on I-20 West at Exit 55.

(Courtesy: SCDPS) Vehicle fire at I-20 West at Exit 55 blocking all lanes.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says a semi-truck fire is blocking lanes at I-20 West at Exit 55 this morning.

It happened before 6 a.m. at the SC-6 East exit.

Lexington County firefighters say a semi-truck was involved in a wreck and caught fire.

They haven’t reported any injuries so far as they continue to investigate.

Authorities say to please avoid the area and take alternate routes as they work to clean up the scene.

Troopers say traffic is being diverted to the exit ramp at the 58 mile marker (US-1).