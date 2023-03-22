CPD search for woman missing since last week

Image: CPD

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department is hoping you can help them locate a woman who is missing in the Capital city for more than a week.

Officials say 55 year old Sheryl Morehouse was last seen last Tuesday March 14. Police say Morehouse’s roommate reported last seeing her wearing her McDonald’s restaurant uniform.

Police tell us despite her roommate seeing Morehouse dressed to go to work that day, her employers at the Garner’s Ferry Road McDonald’s say she never showed up for work.

If you recognize Morehouse, or know of her whereabouts contact Columbia Police or Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC. or you can make an anonymous tip by emailing