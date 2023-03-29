Lexington Police: Man wanted in domestic violence incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for 43 year-old Dameon Alexander Cassidy after his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident that occurred on March 27.

The Rock Hill native physically assaulted a woman several times during an altercation, say authorities.

If you have information about this case, contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.