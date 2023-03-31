Labor shortage partly due to Americans getting older, according to new study

Americans are getting older and that may be a big reason behind the labor shortage in the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Americans are getting older and that may be a big reason behind the labor shortage in the U.S.

That’s according to a new study from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

It says the current labor force participation rate stands at 62.5%, which is below pre-Covid 19 levels.

The New York Fed says researchers analyzed a monthly survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and found nearly all of the gap could be explained by the U.S. population aging.

They say Americans getting older has caused a rise in the number of retirements.