Two men injured after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two males are recovering after being shot in Columbia on Friday, April 31st.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the two males were shot on the 2600 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 11:00 p.m.

An officer was able to apply a tourniquet to one victim, according to investigators. Medical responders say the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life threatening, according to investigators.

Investigators are continuing to gather information about the shooting, including a motive.

If you have any information call Crimestoppers – 1-888-CRIME-SC.